Man at center of extortion probe claims ‘extremely poor judgment’ by Horry County administrator

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One of the two men who was at the center of extortion allegations involving the Horry County Council chairman and the head of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation is now breaking his silence after investigators said no charges will be filed.
“What troubles me the most about this whole mess is that our County Administrator’s actions exhibited extremely poor judgment in calling for a SLED Investigation in this matter,” Luke Barefoot wrote in a statement on his Facebook page that began, ‘To My Friends in Horry County, Please stand up and be counted.’
In December, Horry County Administrator Chris Eldridge asked the State Law Enforcement Division to review possible extortion.
Eldridge claimed that Johnny Gardner, who was newly sworn-in as the Horry County Council chairman, tried to manipulate Sandy Davis, director of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, during a meeting with Barefoot, an associate of Gardner’s.
SLED’s investigation found no evidence that a crime occurred. Those findings were concurred by Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
Barefoot went on to say that if Eldridge had exercised “prudent judgment,” he would have first briefed Horry County Council before calling for an investigation.
“Most likely such a briefing would have resulted in Council ‘nipping this in the bud’ and no more taxpayer dollars would have been spent,” Barefoot stated. “As it stands now, Horry County taxpayers are not open to having to spend taxpayer money to defend potential defamation lawsuits from those whose names have been publicly ‘dragged through the mud’ for unnecessary reasons. The use of GOOD JUDGMENT on behalf of Mr. Eldridge would have prevented that.”
WMBF News has attempted to contact Eldridge for comment.
Barefoot’s full statement can be read below:
