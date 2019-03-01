Lumberton Councilman ‘Big Wayne’ Robinson dies

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Lumberton Councilman “Big Wayne” Robinson has died, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins announced on Facebook Friday morning.
Wilkins added that Robinson had been suffering from health issues for some time.
“He has helped many citizens throughout this county even pulling people from ditches with his wrecker service for free during the hurricanes. I am proud to have served with Big Wayne on city council and he will be missed,” Wilkins said.
