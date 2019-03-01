LIST: Several area roadways to be closed for Myrtle Beach Marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Thousands are expected to participate the Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday, and several area roadways will be closed.
According to an online post from race organizers, the road closures for the marathon include:
- To access Broadway at the Beach, use Hwy. 17 Bypass and 29th Avenue North. There will be no access to Broadway from the two Grissom Parkway entrances from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Expect delays in front of TicketReturn.com Field until 2 p.m. while a temporary cross-walk is in use.
- If traveling Grissom Parkway, all lanes will be closed from 21st Avenue North to Mr. Joe White Ave. from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. All lanes will be closed from 29th Avenue North to 21st Avenue North from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. One southbound lane will be closed from Grand Daddy Blvd. to TicketReturn.com Field from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Expect major delays when attempting cross Grissom Pkwy. at 48th Avenue North, 38th Avenue North, 29th Avenue North and 21st Avenue North from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Mr. Joe White Avenue will be closed to all traffic from Kings Hwy to Grissom Pkwy. from 5:30 a.m. until 7 a.m.
- If traveling Kings Hwy. between Mr. Joe White Ave. and the southern city limit, leave before 6:30 a.m. to enjoy an open window of access.
- Expect an increasingly difficult exit from side streets and parking lots on the west side of Kings Hwy. from 6:30 a.m. until about 8 a.m.
- North and southbound lanes of Kings Hwy. will experience major delays near the intersection of Mr. Joe White Ave. from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.
- Northbound lanes entering the city on Kings Hwy. from the south will experience major delays at the intersection of S. Ocean Blvd. from 7:15 a.m. until 9 a.m.
- Farrow Pkwy. will be closed to all traffic from Kings Hwy to Phillis Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Westbound traffic on Farrow Pkwy. from Hwy. 17 Bypass will be detoured at Meyers Avenue to Kings Hwy. There will be no access to northbound Kings Hwy until 9 a.m. All northbound traffic from this area should use Hwy. 17 Bypass. There will be access to businesses on Farrow Pkwy from Shine Avenue.
- If you are traveling Ocean Blvd, expect delays while attempting to enter or exit hotels on the east side of Ocean Blvd.
- All northbound lanes of Ocean Blvd. from S. Kings Hwy to 31st Ave. North will be closed from 6:30 a.m to 10 a.m.
- One northbound lane of Ocean Blvd. from 31st Avenue North to 52nd Ave. North will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- All northbound lanes of N. Ocean Blvd from 52nd Ave. North to 82nd Pkwy. will be closed from 6:30 a.m to 12 p.m.
- Southbound lanes of Ocean Blvd from 12th Ave. North to 8th Ave. North will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Grand Dunes Blvd will be closed from 8 a.m to 12 p.m.
- If you are traveling Kings Hwy: all traffic will experience major delays near the intersection of Grand Dunes Blvd from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and use Hwy. 17 Bypass.
- Traffic crossing Kings Hwy. at 82nd Pkwy., 79th Ave. N., 76th Ave. N and 67th Ave. N. will experience major delays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- 65th Ave. N. will be closed to westbound traffic from 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m.
- Frontage Rd. will be closed to southbound traffic from 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m.
- Grand Daddy Blvd. will be closed.
- 48th Ave. N. will be closed to westbound traffic from Grissom Pkwy. to Hwy. 17 Bypass from 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m.
- Oleander Dr. will be closed to southbound traffic from 48th Ave. N. to 44th Ave. N. from 8 a.m to 1pm.
- 44th Ave. N. will be closed to eastbound traffic from Oleander Dr. to Mayfair St. from 8 a.m to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.