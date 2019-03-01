Horry County third-grader found ‘Momo Challenge’ on school computer

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -The viral Momo Challenge has raised concerns in multiple countries, and now one Horry County grandfather is saying his grandchild came across the video once again, this time on a school computer.
In January, WMBF News spoke with Ernie Toth. His 6-year-old granddaughter was exposed to the haunting character with bulging eyes referred to as “Momo.”
Toth thought school computers were safe, but this week he now said he found out his 8-year-old grandson encountered “Momo” on one of the devices.
Now, Toth wants to warn parents and guardians about the dangers associated with their child’s media consumption.
The Momo Challenge can come in many different forms, urging people to complete odd tasks and even go so far as harming themselves. Officials with Horry County Schools responded to this incident saying:
“Horry County Schools has become increasingly aware of the Momo Challenge and the inappropriate videos that are targeting children across the world.
At the district level, steps have already been taken to block the Momo Challenge on school computers, laptops and tablets. While the primary Momo video is blocked from all student devices, individuals may still be able to access such sites through newsfeeds, images and even references to some games.
It’s recommended that parents remind their children not to accept any messages or invitations from unknown numbers and to never click on unidentified links. Students are also encouraged to reach out to a teacher or their parents if they have viewed inappropriate material from a school device."
Toth said these haunting images and videos can pop up anywhere, so he encourages everyone to have an open conversation with their child.
“Momo isn’t the first, and Momo won’t be the last. They’ll find other means to attack our vulnerable kids. I don’t know what the motive is out there, but it’s not good and I’m concerned," Toth said.
Another warning for parents with children watching YouTube videos comes after a Florida mother said a video of instructions on how to commit suicide suddenly popped up during what was supposed to be a child-friendly video.
In that video, a man appears four minutes and 45 seconds into the video.
“The man quickly walked in, held his arm out and tracing his forearm said, ‘Kids, remember, cut this way for attention, and this way for results,’ and then quickly walked off,” the woman reported anonymously.
Toth said this is alarming because if parents aren’t closely monitoring their children’s social media habits, they can easily miss the twisted message hidden in the video because it quickly returns to what looks like a safe video.
Toth says sites like YouTube can be very beneficial for kids, but it’s important to make sure they are aware of what’s out there and know what to do if they ever come across inappropriate content.
“It makes me sick to my stomach. I mean literally, it concerns me," said Toth.
YouTube announced it was making changes to its platform, including disabling the comments section on millions of children’s videos, and that there were plans for “broadening the action” in order to protect kids.
