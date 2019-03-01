SLED clears Horry County Council Chairman in extortion investigation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner will not face criminal charges after state investigators determined he did not try to extort money, according to our newspaper partner, My Horry News.
Solicitor Jimmy Richardson reviewed the findings from the SLED investigation and found no evidence that a crime occurred.
A request was made by the Horry County Administrator Chris Eldridge in December for SLED to review possible extortion.
Eldridge claimed that newly sworn-in Horry County Councilman Johnny Gardner tried to manipulate Sandy Davis, director of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, during a meeting with his associate Luke Barefoot.
WMBF obtained a memo from our news partner My Horry News written by the county’s attorney Arrigo Carotti that detailed the meeting and the events since then.
The memo said that Barefoot threatened to have Grand Strand Daily blogger Paul Gable write a disparaging story about Davis’ lack of education unless the MBREDC hired Donald Smith for the organization’s public relations work. Smith could provide those services for $30,000 or $40,000.
Richardson told My Horry News he could have forwarded the case to the state Attorney General’s Office and let the prosecutors review it, but he knew he could be fair to all parties involved.
