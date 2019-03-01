Gyth Rigdon added to 2019 CCMF lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Gyth Rigdon is set to perform at the 2019 Carolina Country Music Fest, according to an online posting from festival organizers.
Rigdon joins a lineup that includes Alabama, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Mitchell Tenpenny, Florida Georgia Line, Jimmie Allen, Randy Houser, High Valley, Travis Denning, Morgan Evans and Dan + Shay.
The 2019 CCMF starts June 6 and concludes June 9 in Myrtle Beach.
For ticket information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.