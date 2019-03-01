Future of Ingram Dunes remains unknown after city awarded $500K state grant for its purchase

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach council members went into executive session Thursday during a special-called meeting “to discuss the potential acquisition of real property within the city of North Myrtle Beach” as stated on the agenda.
One of those properties was Ingram Dunes.
The city applied for a state grant to go toward purchasing the property and were awarded a $500,000 grant just days ago.
“To get a half a million dollars is huge,” Damien Triouleyre, Coordinator Preserve Ingram Dunes said.
“So basically we have $1.1 million out of an asking price of $3.1 million,” Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach Spokesperson said.
Along with the $510,000 state grant, the city has committed $500,000 and the Preserve Ingram Dunes organization has raised $100,000.
Though the asking price on the land is more than double what the city currently has, there is still hope they will be able to purchase what is said to be the highest relic dunes left on the coast of South Carolina.
“Asking price is $3.1 but we have reason to believe that the actual value is closer to $2.2 and that has to be negotiated,” Triouleyre said. "So your question is are we going to make it and my answer is we have been doing this for two and a quarter years and the dunes are too magnificent to not be saved.
If the city is unable to purchase the property, a developer has plans to build around 30 homes on the just over nine acres.
“If they build those 31 homes, it will completely destroy the dunes," Triouleyre said. "In order to do that, physically they would have to bulldoze these dunes that have been there for 10-80,000 years.”
Dowling said council members are currently working to find a solution with landowners, but they only have until June 30 to use the half a million dollar state grant or else they will lose the money.
After the executive session let out, council members said they did not make any decisions on the future of Ingram Dunes and tabled the conversation until a later date.
