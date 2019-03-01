FIRST ALERT: Another round of showers later today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers and even an isolated thunderstorm will return Friday afternoon. Much colder weather returns next week.
Friday will see afternoon temperatures returning to the lower and middle 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Dry weather in the morning will last through midday before the risk of rain ramps up through the afternoon and evening, with even a few thunderstorms possible. No severe weather is expected.
Headed into the weekend and the mild weather continues. Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures once again in the middle and upper 60s. Saturday will be rain-free.
Sunday will see more clouds, a gusty wind and increasing chances of showers and even some downpours by the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70. Rain will continue at times into Sunday night.
Dramatic changes are on tap for next week as much colder weather returns. Monday’s temperatures will slowly drop through the day. By the middle of next week, temperatures will not get out of the 40s during the day. Overnight lows will drop well below freezing with a hard freeze likely.
