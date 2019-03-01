Deputies: Three arrested, drugs seized after search warrant

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Three people were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant Thursday in Lumberton.
According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized from 9331 Highway 211 East.
William Thelbert Washington, 53, of Lumberton, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $105,000 secured bond.
Gloria Faye Hammonds, 63, of St. Pauls, was arrested on outstanding warrants for driving while license revoked and fictitious registration. Hammonds was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Letha Rose Jones, 46, of Lumberton, was arrested on outstanding warrants for shoplifting and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.
