Council members vote for $6 million in taxes to be reallocated from Horry County to North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach council members voted unanimously in favor of two ordinances that affect the accommodations and hospitality tax, reallocating them from the county to the city.
Currently half of the hospitality and accommodations tax collected goes to the city and the other half goes to the county. If the ordinances pass two more readings, all of the money will be collected by the city, none going to the county.
This means Horry County could be losing around $6 million that North Myrtle Beach would be gaining.
This change will not raise taxes, it’s just changing where the money already paid within city limits goes.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said this came about after the council reviewed the law and it was realized the local jurisdiction has the right to get up to a 2% hospitality tax and a 3% accommodation tax.
“That has existed within the city with half going to the city and half going to the county and it’s time, city council thinks at this point it’s better to return all of that to the city so we can do infrastructure projects that we have not been able to work out with the county,” Dowling said.
You might remember the city of Myrtle beach passed the first of three readings to keep more of its accommodations tax money as well, after that decision WMBF News reached out to Horry County for a comment, officials say:
“The County is naturally concerned about the pending Myrtle Beach ordinances and is in the process of addressing the matter.”
Some say these changes could impact the progress of Interstate 73.
The efforts to preserve the Ingram Dunes was also part of the discussion. City Council went into executive session to discuss the future of the property.
