Carolina True Crime: ‘Where is Brittanee Drexel?’ is still being asked almost 10 years later

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – For almost a decade, Brittanee Drexel’s disappearance has captivated the Grand Strand.
The 17-year-old New York resident was in Myrtle Beach for spring break when she vanished without a trace on April 25, 2009.
Drexel was supposedly heading back to the motel where she was staying, but never made it. The FBI said a jailhouse informant told them she was taken to McClellanville, where she was sexually assaulted and murdered before being thrown into an alligator pit.
To this day, Drexel has never been found. Now, in this inaugural “Carolina True Crime” podcast, hear from those close the investigation, include Drexel’s father, Chad Drexel.
