Authorities search for Pee Dee man last seen on Feb. 26

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old man.
According to a press release, Mitchell King was last seen on Meadow Brook Drive in Darlington on Feb. 26.
King is described at 5-foot-8 and 335 pounds. He was wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 624-1154 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.