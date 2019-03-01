Attorney for man who alleges Florence County deputies used excessive force issues statement

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The attorney for the man who claims Florence County deputies used excessive force during a recent arrest issued a statement on Friday.
Cheveron T. Scott, who is representing Tyler Fleming, said in part:
“At the minimum, any thorough investigation should include gathering all videos available as well as speaking with all of the available witnesses to ascertain if any wrongdoing occurred. It appears from Sheriff Boone’s press conference statement that his office looked at one video and did not interview any eyewitnesses (who appeared at the initial press conference with the National Action Network) in reaching his conclusion. There is no true justice or accountability where you reach a conclusion without getting all accounts on a particular situation.”
On Thursday, Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said his officers acted appropriately.
“Our officers did nothing wrong,” Sheriff Boone said. He added that at no point was Fleming struck, hit, punched, kicked or tased. According to Boone, the investigation into Fleming’s allegations has concluded.
Fleming was charged with breach of peace, resisting arrest and threatening the life of public employees.
Click here to read Scott’s statement in its entirety.
