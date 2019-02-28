Surfside Beach named one of the most affordable beaches in the country

Surfside Beach (Source: Town of Surfside Beach Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | February 28, 2019 at 4:29 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 4:29 PM

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Need a vacation on a budget? Then plan a trip to Surfside Beach.

Surfside Beach is ranked number 8 on HomeToGo’s affordable beaches list.

HomeToGo is a vacation rental website that released a Beach Price index. The website examines the total cost of parking, sunscreen, water, fish tacos, beers, cocktails and accommodations at each of the sunny locations.

Surfside’s total cost came out to $74.04.

Myrtle Beach Main Beach, located between 2nd Avenue Pier and Pier 14, is ranked at number 10 on the list. It’s total cost came out to $76.36.

The most affordable beach is Jacksonville Beach in Florida.

