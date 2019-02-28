Surfside Beach named one of the most affordable beaches in the country

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Need a vacation on a budget? Then plan a trip to Surfside Beach.
Surfside Beach is ranked number 8 on HomeToGo’s affordable beaches list.
HomeToGo is a vacation rental website that released a Beach Price index. The website examines the total cost of parking, sunscreen, water, fish tacos, beers, cocktails and accommodations at each of the sunny locations.
SEE THE RANKINGS: HomeToGo Beach Price Index
Surfside’s total cost came out to $74.04.
Myrtle Beach Main Beach, located between 2nd Avenue Pier and Pier 14, is ranked at number 10 on the list. It’s total cost came out to $76.36.
The most affordable beach is Jacksonville Beach in Florida.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.