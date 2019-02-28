Sheriff on major drug seizure: ‘Shutting down his criminal enterprise’

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff said that concerns from the community helped them get a drug dealer off the streets.
The Marion County Combined Drug Unit served a search warrant Wednesday on a home on Dixon Street in Mullins after receiving numerous complaints from the community.
Authorities said they seized methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, prescription medication, firearms and money during their search.
Gregory Lavon McCollum Sr, 44, was arrested and charged with several offenses including distribution of cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine.
“This case is a perfect example of the community reaching out for help and our officers answering the call,” Sheriff Brian Wallace stated. “Well I am here to tell you we have alleviated him the stress of his operation by seizing all of his illegal belongings and shutting down his criminal enterprise. Most importantly we have taken this previously convicted violent felon off the streets.”
Marion County Combined Drug Unit was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Mullins Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
