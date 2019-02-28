Sheriff Kenney Boone to hold press conference over allegations deputies used excessive force during arrest

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone will hold a press briefing Thursday morning regarding the alleged use of excessive force during a recent arrest.
The briefing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the Florence County Law Enforcement Center in Effingham.
Earlier this month, Tyler Fleming accused deputies of placing him in an illegal chokehold. On Wednesday, the National Action Network held a protest outside the sheriff’s office in response to the alleged incident, their second in as many weeks.
