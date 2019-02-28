Sheriff Kenney Boone to hold press conference over allegations deputies used excessive force during arrest

Sheriff Kenney Boone to hold press conference over allegations deputies used excessive force during arrest
Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office
By WMBF News Staff | February 28, 2019 at 7:40 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 7:40 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone will hold a press briefing Thursday morning regarding the alleged use of excessive force during a recent arrest.

The briefing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the Florence County Law Enforcement Center in Effingham.

Earlier this month, Tyler Fleming accused deputies of placing him in an illegal chokehold. On Wednesday, the National Action Network held a protest outside the sheriff’s office in response to the alleged incident, their second in as many weeks.

RELATED STORY: Man speaks out, claims Florence County deputies put him in illegal chokehold

Stay with WMBF News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.