She Thrives: Chief judge making history and a difference in the courtroom

“Walking in downtown Walterboro, there was a drug store called Hyatt’s Pharmacy and the white kids would go there after school to get sodas and ice cream, and we could just walk by. We weren’t allowed in there. And it had a profound impact on me as a child,” said Wilson. “Going through the back door of the dentist office and I can still remember the trees brushing up aside my face as I walked back there to go through the door to go to the separate waiting room.”