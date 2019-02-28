Police officers charge man for Mount Pleasant woman’s murder

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Police have announced the arrest of a 44-year-old man for the murder of a Mount Pleasant woman.
Mount Pleasant police officials said Norman Philip Browne of Charleston has been charged with murder in connection to the death of Ann Witherspoon.
“Investigators apprehended the suspect in Myrtle Beach this evening,” said Inspector Chip Googe with the police department.
Browne was previously charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle in connection to Witherspoon’s death.
Affidavits in that charge state Browne stole Witherspoon’s 2003 Cadillac Seville on Feb. 6, three days before her death.
A friend of Witherspoon told officers that she thought Witherspoon went to meet Browne in Myrtle Beach on Feb. 6, the affidavit stated but didn’t explain why they would have decided to meet.
Browne told investigators that he then drove Witherspoon back to her house in Mount Pleasant from Myrtle Beach around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 6.
The affidavit also states that Browne was pulled over by the Highway Patrol in Myrtle Beach on Feb. 7 at 1:40 a.m. and at that time he was in possession of Witherspoon’s car.
Browne then told the Mt. Pleasant officer that he returned the Cadillac to Witherspoon on Feb. 7 in Wilmington, North Carolina at approximately 8 p.m., according to the affidavit.
Witherspoon was reported missing on Feb. 9, two days after Browne told police he gave the car back to her, and the same day she was found dead from the gunshot, according to Mount Pleasant police.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.