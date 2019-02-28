Police investigate damage, theft at Florence learning center construction site

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating a burglary that happened on the construction site of a new learning center in Florence.
According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, officers were called to a burglary at the RN Beck Learning Center construction site shortly before 8 a.m. on Feb. 22.
Officers saw that there was a “significant amount of damage” to the school, and found that a number of items were stolen from the job site, the release stated.
The theft remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.
