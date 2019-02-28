NMB city leaders discuss property taxes, additions to sports complex

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach city leaders discussed reducing property taxes at their recent budget retreat.
They also looked at a proposal to bring a new addition to the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex.
Both could go into effect as early as next year.
Lower tax bills are on the horizon thanks to a drop in the city’s property tax rate. This as the city pays off an eight-year, $15 million bond used to pay for the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex.
The property rate right now sits at 43.3 mils and will drop down by 6.2 mils.
Changes are also in store for the park and sports complex which is set to get two new rides including an 18-seat carousel and a train.
“The sounds, the music and the colorful ride will surely attract the little ones that are having fun in this area," said John Bullard, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of North Myrtle Beach.
Bullard said the city plans to include funding for the carousel and train in next year’s budget, which comes at an initial price tag of $715,000. But the rides are expected to turn a profit with a projected 66,000 riders annually.
“Whatever it costs us to operate, we expect to generate money in excess of what it costs us to operate so we’ll generate a small revenue each year," said Bullard.
Bullard said it’s a family-friendly attraction they hope will give the younger children more to do.
“I think it will be good because a lot of parents bring their kids here so adding extra fun stuff is just awesome," said Nikki Davis, resident of North Myrtle Beach.
These changes aren’t set in stone just yet. City council will first have to approve two readings of the budget. Those votes are expected to happen in May.
