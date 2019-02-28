‘My deputies did nothing wrong:’ Florence County Sheriff responds to allegations of excessive force

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said Thursday that deputies acted appropriately after allegations were made of excessive force during a recent arrest.
“My deputies did nothing wrong,” Sheriff Boone said.
Boone said the only video his office has seen is the one that was posted on social media, which he described as “limited.”
Boone said the suspect actively resisted the deputies, and for the safety of the officers, was taken to the ground until further back-up could arrive.
“There was no chokehold. At no time was the subject struck, hit, punched, kicked or tased,” Boone said. He added the video clearly shows his airway was not obstructed.
Boone said the investigation has concluded.
Earlier this month, Tyler Fleming accused deputies of excessive force. Fleming was charged with breach of peace, resisting arrest and threatening the life of public employees.
On Wednesday, the National Action Network held a protest outside the sheriff’s office in response to the incident, their second in as many weeks.
