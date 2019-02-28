Murder charge dropped against Pee Dee man following ‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Murder charges have been dismissed against a Dillon man after a judge ruled the defendant’s actions fell under the “Stand Your Ground” defense.
Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said a Stand Your Ground hearing was held last week in the case of Charles Frederick Warren, who was charged in a fatal 2016 shooting at the Huddle House in Marion.
Warren was initially charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm within the city limits. Clements said the charges are now dismissed based on the judge’s ruling at the end of the hearing.
A search of the Marion County Public Index shows the charges were officially dismissed on Feb. 21.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.