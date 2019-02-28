Local doctors weigh in on the FDA’s proposal on new sunscreen regulations

In their recent proposal, the FDA wants to look at the ingredients in sunscreen, change how some of the products are labeled and add more warnings on the bottles. It’s all in an effort to keep up with the latest scientific and safety information. The FDA said out of the 16 different active ingredients in sunscreens currently on the market, only two are safe to use and two are not safe. The FDA wants more research done on the other 12 ingredients. They’re also pushing to raise the maximum labeled SPF from 50+ to 60+ and any sunscreen above SPF 15 would be required to be labeled as broad spectrum, which means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays.