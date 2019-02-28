Local doctors weigh in on the FDA’s proposal on new sunscreen regulations

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration wants to take a closer look at some of the chemicals found in sunscreen and changes could be on the way.
In their recent proposal, the FDA wants to look at the ingredients in sunscreen, change how some of the products are labeled and add more warnings on the bottles. It’s all in an effort to keep up with the latest scientific and safety information. The FDA said out of the 16 different active ingredients in sunscreens currently on the market, only two are safe to use and two are not safe. The FDA wants more research done on the other 12 ingredients. They’re also pushing to raise the maximum labeled SPF from 50+ to 60+ and any sunscreen above SPF 15 would be required to be labeled as broad spectrum, which means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays.
A family medicine physician who specializes in the care of skin lesions and skin cancer with Tidelands Health, Dr. William Epperson, says people have been developing significant allergies and skin reactions. He noted that with the industry being largely unregulated for the past 40 years, this proposal is needed.
“Thankfully the FDA has finally taken the time to look into the sunscreen to make sure that what is said is truthful," said Dr. Epperson.
As far as more labeling changes on these sunscreen bottles, the proposal calls for listing the active ingredients on the front and include warnings if the sunscreen is below SPF 15.
“This is a safety issue, so the FDA has gotten this one correct. They need to get those two chemicals addressed - to get them out of the sunscreen because agents coming in could be causing problems for people," said Dr. Epperson.
The American Academy of Dermatology recommends picking your sunscreen products that are water resistant, with broad-spectrum protection and SPF of at least 30.
