Lawsuit filed against jet boat company in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Two women have filed a lawsuit against a jet boat company and its owner in Murrells Inlet after they said they sustained injuries while on the boat.
The lawsuit states that on July 28, 2017, the women were passengers on board the jet boat that was operated by Jet Boat Ride LLC, which is located at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk. The owner of the company is Todd Pascoe.
The plaintiffs allege that “without warning to the passengers, the Defendant Pascoe began operating the boat in a very fast and erratic fashion. That, suddenly and without warning, the boat pitched heavily.”
The lawsuit goes on to say that the women were thrown violently about the vessel and as a result they sustained serious injuries.
The lawsuit states the injuries were caused by the “unsafe, unseaworthy condition of the vessel, and the fault and negligence of the Defendants.”
It lists out several failures including failing to keep the vessel under proper control and failing to use reasonable care to protect the passengers and guests.
WMBF News reached out to Jet Boat Ride for a comment on the lawsuit and we’re waiting to hear back.
