Horry County man accused of having 'multiple files’ of child pornography

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Thursday the arrest of a Conway man connected to a child pornography investigation.
Hoyt Wayne Norris Jr., 49, is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense that’s punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Norris. They said Norris possessed multiple files of child pornography.
Norris was arrested on Feb. 21. He has been released on bond.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office assisted with the investigation.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
