Forever Family: Thrill-seeker enjoys football, laser tag, Xbox

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this month’s “Forever Family,” we’re introducing you to a 13-year-old named Kenny.
When WMBF News arrived at WonderWorks, Kenny the thrill-seeker immediately headed to the 360 bike.
He was shy at first, but to get him to open up, just ask him about his Xbox.
Kenny said he enjoys playing football. He’s a cornerback, but that didn’t keep him from dominating at the virtual quarterback toss.
The teen also dominated at laser tag but he wasn’t surprised, despite never playing before.
Despite his victory, Kenny’s favorite stop at WonderWorks was the virtual roller coaster. He said he was glad he remembered to put gel in his blue hair that morning to keep it in place while upside down.
Kenny added that he loves doing chores, especially when he can make some extra cash. Right now, he said he’s saving up for a rose-haired tarantula.
He also said he loves to learn and his favorite subjects are science and Spanish. We saw how smart he was when he explained some of the exhibits to us before reading the signs.
Kenny’s not sure if he’ll pursue something scientific for a living, but he likes to try new things. He hopes to start volunteering at his local fire department soon.
When asked what he’s looking for in a Forever Family, Kenny said nothing specific. However, his social worker said he’d benefit from a strong father figure.
