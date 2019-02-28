FMU dedicates park to fallen Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Francis Marion University honored the late Farrah Turner Thursday by dedicating a new on-campus park to her.
Turner, a Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator, died after injuries she sustained in the October ambush of seven law enforcement officers in Florence County.
In addition to working with the FCSO, Turner was an alumni of Francis Marion.
FMU President Dr. Fred Carter said Turner was inolved in many activities, most notably becoming a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated. After joining the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Turner would return to campus to help police with certain cases.
University officials as well as Turner’s family attended Thursday’s ceremony.
“Farrah has inspired so many of her relatives-- her cousins and other relatives - to attend Francis Marion University,” said Turner’s aunt, Linda Weaver. “I was the first generation to attend college. We did not have a family college so Francis Marion became our family school.”
Weaver said Turner was a proud graduate of FMU and adding the park is a beautiful reminder of that.
“I asked God to help us remember the young lady that Farrah was and remember, not the way she lost her life, but the way she lived her life, but she gave it all. Thank you,” Weaver said.
Officials said the park took three months to complete. It’s part of the university plan to enhance areas near on-campus housing.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.