FIRST ALERT: Mild today with increasing shower chances

Thursday is starting off with areas of fog, some dense, especially well inland. Once the fog lifts, mostly cloudy skies and some peeks of sunshine will allow temperatures to quickly climb into the middle and upper 60s through this afternoon. By the late afternoon, skies will once again turn overcast and showers chances will begin to increase from west to east. Pop up showers will remain in the forecast from the late afternoon through the late evening, but no widespread rain is expected.