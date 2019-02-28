FIRST ALERT: Mild today with increasing shower chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will remain mild Thursday and through the weekend with several chances for showers at times.
Thursday is starting off with areas of fog, some dense, especially well inland. Once the fog lifts, mostly cloudy skies and some peeks of sunshine will allow temperatures to quickly climb into the middle and upper 60s through this afternoon. By the late afternoon, skies will once again turn overcast and showers chances will begin to increase from west to east. Pop up showers will remain in the forecast from the late afternoon through the late evening, but no widespread rain is expected.
Areas of fog will once again develop tonight with temperatures in the middle 50s by daybreak Friday.
Friday will see afternoon temperatures returning to the lower and middle 60s under mostly cloudy skies. The risk of rain on Friday is slim with just a sprinkle or drizzle possible from time to time.
Headed into the weekend and the mild weather continues. Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures once again in the middle and upper 60s. Any shower activity on Saturday is very isolated. Sunday will see more clouds, a gusty wind and increasing chances of showers and even some downpours by the late evening hours. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70.
Dramatic changes are on tap for next week as much colder weather returns. Monday’s temperatures drop into the 50s while the middle of next week will see temperatures not getting out of the 40s. Overnight lows will drop well below freezing with a hard freeze likely.
