Find out how to become a ‘Forever Family’

Creating a Forever Family - Part 1
February 28, 2019 at 4:01 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 4:37 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services says there are currently 485 children awaiting adoption in the state.

As a part of the “Forever Family” series, WMBF is providing more information on how families can become foster families or adopt children in need of a home, either temporarily or forever.

Those who are interested in learning more can call the region’s Division of Adoption Services at (800) 763-6637.

For more information, click here or call (888) 828-3555.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.