Find out how to become a ‘Forever Family’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services says there are currently 485 children awaiting adoption in the state.
As a part of the “Forever Family” series, WMBF is providing more information on how families can become foster families or adopt children in need of a home, either temporarily or forever.
Those who are interested in learning more can call the region’s Division of Adoption Services at (800) 763-6637.
For more information, click here or call (888) 828-3555.
