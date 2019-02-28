Dustin Johnson Golf School has official ribbon cutting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Dustin Johnson, the 20-time PGA Tour winner who has ties to the Grand Strand, officially opened his namesake golf school Thursday morning.
According to a press release, the Dustin Johnson Golf School, a 4,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility, is located at TPC Myrtle Beach.
“It means everything to me to be able to present juniors with the opportunity to have the best and greatest equipment for golf and all the tools they need to get better,” Johnson said.
Thursday’s ribbon cutting came one day after Johnson, along with the members of Hootie & The Blowfish, was inducted into the Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame.
Johnson, who attended college at Coastal Carolina University, recently won the WGC Mexico Championship. His fourth annual World Junior Golf Championship will take place this weekend at TPC Myrtle Beach.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.