Disorderly man falls through ceiling of Conway home, police say

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man caused damage to couple’s Conway home, including falling through the ceiling, according to a police report.
Officers were called on Thursday, Jan. 21 to Chateau Drive about a disorderly man at the home.
A woman told officers that a man, later identified as Alexander Weissbach, 28, had entered their garage while ranting nonsense. Her and her husband tried to call police, but the man took their cellphones away from them, according to the report.
Then the suspect somehow got into the attic.
“While there he fell through or partially through the ceiling,” the police report stated.
At some point, Weissbach wound up inside the home and started throwing items and knocked out the bathroom window with his hand, officers said. According to the police report he left the home, possibly through a back door.
Officers said they were able to locate Weissbach a few houses away where he was trying to get a woman to let him inside the home.
Weissbach faces a public disorderly/public intoxication charge. He is out of jail on bond.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.