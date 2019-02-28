Deputies arrest correctional officer accused of sexual misconduct with inmate

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A female correctional officer at the Georgetown County Detention Center has been terminated after investigators said she had sexual relationship with an inmate.
Kasey Gamble, 31, is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office.
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began Wednesday morning after disturbing information was presented about a possible relationship between Gamble and an inmate involving sexual contact.
They said another correctional officer came forward after discovering a ‘multitude of letters’ written between Gamble and the inmate. The letters between the two discussed sex, plans for children and marriage upon the inmate’s release, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said they interviewed the inmate and he confessed that the two were in a relationship and the relationship had been intimate.
Gamble was interviewed Thursday morning about the relationship, where she admitted her involvement with the inmate, according to deputies.
Gamble was arrested, terminated and taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center where she is awaiting a bond hearing.
Gamble had been employed with the detention center since Jan. 2018.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.