CMS: School bus crashes into north Charlotte building with 15 students aboard

February 28, 2019 at 8:51 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 9:47 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus crashed into a building in north Charlotte Thursday morning.

Officials say the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. off Statesville Avenue near Norris Avenue, blocking all inbound lanes of Statesville Avenue just south of Atando Avenue.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, 15 students were aboard bus #509 en route to Ranson Middle School when the accident happened.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released the following statement in relation to the incident, saying that parents have been notified:

CMS is thankful that no serious injuries have been reported at this time. Emergency responders, CMS Transportation, CMS-PD and district staff responded quickly to help ensure students and staff involved received care. Families of students on board bus #509 were notified, advised of no injuries and arrangements made for safe transportation home or to school. Law enforcement is investigating this incident and CMS will review events leading up to the accident to help ensure the safety of students and staff on CMS Transportation.
Worried parents arrived in the area shortly after the crash was reported.

Charlotte police say injuries are involved but did not provide details regarding the injuries. According to Medic, who arrived on scene with a mass casualty bus, the injuries involved are minor.

