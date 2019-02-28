Bomb threat prompts evacuation of NC high school

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A student has been apprehended after allegedly making a bomb threat on social media Thursday morning, prompting an evacuation of Scotland High School.
“Law enforcement and emergency personnel are on campus and the buildings have been evacuated and the students are safe,” Scotland County Schools spokesperson Meredith Bounds said.
The campus is secure and only emergency personnel and essential staff are allowed on campus.
Bounds added that once the evacuation has been lifted, parents and guardians will be notified.
