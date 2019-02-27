’We have got to regroup:’ District leaders, community look ahead after $198M FSD1 referendum fails

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - School board officials and others in Florence are speaking out about the outcome of Tuesday’s referendum vote after an overwhelming 75 percent of people voted “No” to the $198 million proposal for district-wide Florence One Schools improvements.
Despite the referendum failing, people on both sides of the debate said it did shed light on the need to improve schools in the area; they just have to agree on how.
Florence One School Board Chairman Barry Townsend said they spent more than two years on the proposal, making changes to the plan after public feedback
“We reduced the size of the plan, we focused on safety,” Townsend said.
However, Florence County Councilman James Schofield said besides the tax increase, it was some of the plan’s specifics that made him vote no.
“There’s too much façade, accoutrement that makes the buildings very expensive," Schofield said.
He went on to say the long-term plan didn’t allow for the possibility of building new high schools
"West Florence in is a high-traffic area that's dangerous to start with. They already have the land to build a new school out on Hoffmeyer, so some think they needed to adjust the plan and do the ‘pay as you go,’" Schofield said.
According to Townsend, the pay-as-you-go method to fund new schools is no longer a viable option.
“That money has got to go to our more immediate needs like safety and overcrowding,” he said.
It’s those issues that made mother Dana Williamson hope the referendum would pass.
"I feel like our schools, our teachers have been left out in the wind with this result,” Williamson said.
Regardless of which way they voted, both sides agree that with the help of legislators, the community needs to form a reasonable plan to improve Florence One schools.
"We have got to regroup, reprioritize and figure out how to proceed forward,” Townsend said.
Townsend encourages people to come out to the school board meetings to voice their opinions on how to fund improvements and any other school district matters.
