SC Court of Appeals overturns Conway woman’s voluntary manslaughter conviction

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The conviction of a Conway woman who was found guilty of killing her husband has been overturned.
The SC Court of Appeals released its opinion this week in Heather Sims’ case.
In August 2013, Horry County Police officers responded to a home on Old Reaves Ferry Road and found David Sims Jr. shot to death and Heather Sims stabbed. Heather Sims turned herself into police, but her and her attorneys maintained that she shot her husband in self-defense.
She was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Nov. 2015. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison, which was suspended to ten years in prison and five years probation.
In her appeal, Sims argued the circuit court erred in instructing the jury on voluntary manslaughter.
The SC Court of Appeals agreed with Sims. In the opinion, the court of appeals said that the State’s entire case was based on the theory that Sims killed her husband ‘with malice aforethought.’
“As a result, the record is devoid of any evidence that Sims was under a sudden heat of passion when she shot David. Accordingly, we find the circuit court erred in charging the jury on voluntary manslaughter and we reverse Sims’ conviction,” the SC Court of Appeals said in it’s conclusion.
The court of appeals also denied the State’s request for a retrial on involuntary manslaughter citing double jeopardy.
WMBF News reached out to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson to see what the next steps in the case are. Richardson said it will be up to the attorney general’s office whether they will appeal the case. If they decide to appeal, then the case will go to the Supreme Court.
Sims will remain in prison until a decision is made by the attorney general’s office.
