Report: Two charged after cocaine, heroin, stolen gun seized from Myrtle Beach motel room

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested two people Monday after drugs and a stolen firearm were found in a Myrtle Beach motel, according to a police report.
An officer on patrol was flagged down to possible drug activity in a room in the Polynesian Motel at 1001 South Ocean Boulevard. Additional officers arrived on scene and spoke to management before going up to the room, the report states. Police say a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the room as they knocked on the door.
The registered owner of the room, identified as 25-year-old Ashley Nicole Jordan, reportedly admitted there was marijuana inside. Police say they then searched the room and receiving both written and verbal consent.
According to the report, police seized 34.7 grams of cocaine, 3.3 grams of heroin and 13.1 grams of marijuana from the room. Several digital scales and a fish scale were located on a table, as well as a measuring cup with a liquid and an unknown crystal-like substance, the report confirms. Police say the substance, which was tested and came back inconclusive, was sent to a lab for further testing.
Authorities say they suspected Jordan and the other suspect, 35-year-old Elijah Christopher Davis, were possibly manufacturing narcotics in the room. According to the report, police continued searching the room and located two guns, one of which was stolen, inside a red duffel bag. Police say Davis had three cellphones and additional firearm on his person, which came back clear.
Jordan was charged with two weapons charges and three drug charges and is being held on $45,615 bond.
Davis was charged with four weapons charges and three drug charges and is being held on $65,615 bond.
As of Wednesday morning, both suspects remain behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
