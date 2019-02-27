Rain chances continue into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While not a washout, rain chances remain in the forecast this week.
The warm weather continues into Thursday as we take afternoon highs back to around 67°. Clouds linger through the day but most of the rain holds off until the evening. Expecting an area of showers and downpours to move through around sunset, quickly moving out overnight.
Friday turns a bit cooler as we only climb to 60° into the afternoon. The mostly cloudy skies continue but we’re only expecting an isolated shower or two.
The weekend forecast features more unseasonably warm temperatures. Afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday climb well into the upper 60s. Rain chances remain slim but isolated showers are possible both days. A better chance of rain arrives late on Sunday, mainly after sunset.
The warm weather comes to an end next week as winter-like temperatures return. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the 40s through mid-week.
