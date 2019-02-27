‘Operation Rise and Shine’ nabs 41 suspects wanted in NC

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Eastern District of North Carolina and U.S. Marshal Service, served warrants throughout the county.
Operation Rise and Shine started at 4 a.m. Wednesday. The warrants consisted of various felonies, various misdemeanors, failure to support child, failure to register as a sex offender and probation and parole violations.
One of the arrests included in the roundup was Steltson O’Bryan Davis. He’s accused of shooting and killing Anthony Bethea in Sept. 2018. The U.S. Marshals arrested him in a home in Pennsylvania.
“Today is the start of an effort to locate and arrest individuals with outstanding warrants in Robeson County. Sheriff Wilkins encourages anyone with outstanding warrants to turn themselves in now to avoid part two of this operation,” the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The following individuals were arrested:
1. Steltson O’ Bryan Davis- Charges: First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm by a convicted felon, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and assault by pointing a gun (Arrested in Alleghany County, Pennsylvania)
2. Billy Joe Hunt- Charges: Communicating threats and simple assault and battery
3. James Clemon Grant Jr.- Charges: Parole Violation
4. Jordan Allen Locklear- Charges: Assault With Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill
5. April Cummings- Charges: Failure to appear (Assault and battery, communicating threats and trespassing)
6. Dwayne Chavis- Charges: Failure to pay child support
7. Danielle Locklear- Charges: Failure to pay child support
8. Corey Mathis- Charges: Communicating Threats
9. Phazon Roddy- Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
10. Freddie Lee Jacobs- Charges: Assault on a female
11. Donald Austin Clark- Charges: Two counts discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, Non Support of Child and possession of a stolen firearm
12. Adrian Ojeda- Charges: Larceny of Firearm
13. Michael Maynor- Charges: Felony Larceny, Possession of stolen property and burning of person property
14. Austin D. Locklear- Charges: Breaking and entering, felony larceny and DWI failure to appear
15. Christopher Noles- Charges: Possession of Stolen goods
16. Michael Hucks- Charges: Parole Violation
17. Aryanna L. Chavis- Charges: Cyberstalking
18. Taylor Edwards- Charges: Cyberstalking
19. Joshua A. Scott- Charges: Breaking and entering and Conspiracy to breaking and entering with the intent to commit a larceny
20. Clyde Brewer- Charges: Domestic Criminal Trespassing and Communicating threats
21. Heath Barnes- Charges: Non Support of Child
22. Daryl Adcox- Charges: Non Support of Child, Possession of Firearm by a convicted felon, manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia
23. Phonenix Maynor- Charges: Misdemeanor breaking and entering, Second Degree Trespassing, Assault on a female and Injury to Personal Property
24. Jordan Britt- Charges: Breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods
25. Jacob Inman- Charges: Misdemeanor breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor conspiracy, larceny from person and communicating threats
26. Jermaine Waters- Charges: Disorderly Conduct is a public building and assault and battery
27. Emanuel Thomas- Charges: Assault on a female, simple assault and injury to personal property
28. Latricia Mitchell- Charges: Obtaining property by false pretense
29. Edna Locklear- Charges: Assault and battery
30. Kendrick Hanzy- Charges: Injury to Personal Property
31. Jacob Chavis- Charges: Possessing of Stolen Property
32. Brian Sweat- Charges: Non Support of Child
33. Alvin Thomas- Charges: Fictitious Tags/Registration, Permit Operation of Motor Vehicle with no Insurance and Driving an unregistered Vehicle
34. Tony Lee Locklear- Charges: Non Support of Child.
35. Cheyenne Locklear- Charges: Discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling
36. Austin J. Reed- Charges: Obtaining property by false pretense
37. Kenith Kinlaw- Charges: Communicating Threats
38. Ronnie Neil Locklear- Charges: Communicating Threats
39. Henry C. Ransom- Charges: Felony Possession of Cocaine
40. Julio Guzman- Charges: Two counts of Discharging a weapon into an occupied property possession of firearm by an convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
41. Sharrone Brayboy- Charges: Federal Probation violation
