NC murder suspect captured in Pennsylvania after hiding in crawl space

WILKINSBURG, PA (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection with a murder in Robeson County was arrested by federal authorities near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Steltson O’Brian Davis, 31, was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The charges stem from the Sept. 2018 shooting death of Anthony Bethea in Fairmont.
The U.S. Marshals and the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force arrested Davis at a home in Wilkinsburg. Authorities said that Davis tried to hide in a crawl space in order to avoid arrest.
He was taken to Allegheny County Jail, where he will remain pending extradition to North Carolina.
