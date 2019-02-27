Myrtle Beach City Council approves first reading of atax ordinance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City council approved the first step to increase the city’s current accommodation tax from 0.5 percent to 3 percent.
On Monday, city council voted unanimously on the first reading of an ordinance that would allow the city to take control of hospitality fees within Myrtle Beach.
“What these ordinances do is direct where the money collected inside the city of Myrtle Beach goes," said Mark Kruea, spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach.
For the past 20 years, Horry County has collected a 1.5 percent hospitality fee within city limits. Now city leaders said they want that money to stay in Myrtle Beach.
In May of 2017, Horry County Council voted to extend the life of the 1.5 percent hospitality tax, which is money that could be used to fund projects like I-73. But city officials said as far as they’re concerned, that agreement is no longer in place.
“That agreement expired at least as far as the city was concerned in 2017," said Kruea.
Former Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus and SCDOT Vice Chairman Tony Cox spoke out against this vote, asking council members take more time before making any decisions. Both said the changes would jeopardize any progress made on I-73, and would send the wrong message to Washington.
This is just one in a long line of disputes between the two governments about finances including beach parking costs, Horry County School District funding for new schools and other issues.
Despite numerous people urging the council to hold off on a vote, members made a swift decision to pass the first reading of the ordinance.
“The city of Myrtle Beach, not Horry County, will determine how that money ultimately is spent. City council may decide to spend all or part of it on I-73. That decision hasn’t been made. I don’t think council’s even had that discussion yet,” said Kruea.
Before any changes go into effect, council still has to pass a second and final reading of the ordinance. Despite the quick, unanimous vote, some city council members say they’re open to meeting with county leaders and others to further discuss the implications before making that second vote.
