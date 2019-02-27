MBPD: Suspects held victims at gunpoint during robbery at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police arrested two men accused of forcing their way into a hotel room and holding victims up at gunpoint during the robbery.
Officers were called Tuesday afternoon to the South Bay Hotel on North Ocean Boulevard for an armed robbery call.
They interviewed two victims who said they were was inside their hotel room when Derick Perry knocked on her door. Perry was a friend of one of the victims, according to the police report.
When one of the victims answered the door, Perry and Christopher Ford forced their way into the hotel room, the police report stated.
One victim told police that Ford pointed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the victims. The victims gave them their wallets and the suspects left.
No one was hurt.
During the investigation, officers were able to track down Perry and Ford and arrest them.
Ford is charged with burglary, robbery, kidnapping, possession of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a pistol. A circuit court judge will set his bond. At the time of the incident, Ford was out on bond for a previous incident that took place in 2017.
Perry is charged with burglary, robbery and kidnapping. His bond is set at $80,000.
