MBACC CEO talks transparency after 6-months in new role

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Six months into her role as the new CEO and President of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Karen Riordan said transparency and accountability continues to be a focus of hers.
"Chambers are pretty complicated so that requires I think and extra level of education,” said Riordan.
She said transparency goes hand in hand with accountability, which she said she executed by starting off her career in the Myrtle Beach area with a focus on the accountability reports.
“Generating a new report that is really easy for any resident to just read and understand ‘OK they spent money in public relations. What exactly is that? How much money was it? What was the date of that?’” said Riordan.
Small business owners said the new leadership seems like a fresh start and they’re looking forward to seeing what’s to come in the future.
Owner of the Gay Dolphin Gift Shop, Michelle Kerscher, said some community members questioned changes that occurred with the chamber in the past, but they’re hopeful when looking ahead.
"While a lot of those changes were positive there were people in the community that didn't understand what they were doing and I think having a new fresh face come in and kind of take a new look at things, I think it's going to be positive,” said Kerscher.
Riordan said she wants to focus on bringing visitors back to the area time and time again.
"Our bread and butter is that we’ve given everyone such a great experience that they go, 'Oh my gosh! We loved our family vacation, we loved our girlfriend getaway, oh we loved our golf outing with our buddies, we’ve got to book and come back to the Myrtle Beach area again next year or later in the year, we came in the spring let’s go again in the fall. We came with the kids lets go again in the summer,’” said Riordan.
