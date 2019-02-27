Florence residents vote against $198 million FSD1 school referendum

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – People in Florence voted against putting $198 million toward Florence District One schools.
With all precincts reporting, the results came out to 74.83 percent voted against the referendum while 25.17 percent voted in favor of it.
The vote was a highly contentious one, with threats even being made toward the school district’s superintendent and people who were in favor of the referendum.
The $198 million plan would have funded four new schools, security improvements and new athletic facilities for all three high schools.
But those against the plan were concerned about a substantial tax increase and the money would have been handled.
Compass Municipal Advisors calculated how much the referendum would have increased taxes. It showed on the low end an owner’s property valued at $50,000 would have seen an annual increase of $67 at a possible five percent interest rate. Property valued at $200,000 will increase $268.
