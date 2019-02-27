FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather returns for the rest of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The brief break in cloudy skies and rain chances comes to an end today with off and on showers likely at times through the weekend.
Cloudy skies this morning will remain in place through the day today. A few sprinkles this morning will develop into hit or miss showers at times from midday into the afternoon. No steady or rain rain is expected today, but the showers will be enough to keep things damp at times through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 60s this afternoon.
Showers taper off tonight, but mist and areas of fog are likely as temperatures drop into the lower and middle 50s.
Thursday will start off cloudy but dry. By late in the day, the next rain-maker will start to move in and the risk of rain will increase through the afternoon and evening. Another mild day is on tap for Thursday with afternoon readings in the upper 60s.
A little drizzle and slightly cooler temperatures move in on Friday and the risk of rain remains low through Saturday but mostly cloudy skies will stick around.
The next rain-maker arrives late Sunday and brings more rain at times from late Sunday into Monday.
By late Sunday and Monday, much colder weather will also start to arrive. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s this weekend will drop all the way into the 40s by early next week.
