Crews continue to tear down former Florence Lodge after property deemed unsafe, closed

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Workers continue to tear down the former Florence Lodge on South Irby Street, which was shut down last summer after an inspection deemed that it was unsafe.
Florence City Manager Drew Griffin said demolition on the “blighted building” began roughly six weeks ago. The work had been delayed due to weather-related issues, he added.
Griffin said there isn’t a timetable on when the demolition work will be complete. A number of employees were busy at the site Wednesday.
According to the city manager, no new developments are currently planned for the property by its owners, but that could certainly change in the future.
“We believe that they will redevelop that corner,” Griffin said.
Last August, fire officials discovered a number of hazardous conditions that were potentially dangerous to the lodge’s 91 occupants. All were evicted from the property and relocated to a temporary shelter.
Bryan Braddick, executive director of House of Hope, said through a case management process, between 80 and 85 percent of lodge residents were eventually moved to other facilities. The process took four to six weeks, and included working with Lighthouse Ministries, House of Hope and the Salvation Army.
“We methodically went through each of the situations and got them into long-term or transitional homeless shelters,” Braddick said.
He added that the majority of residents had a source of income; they just needed a little time to recoup financially before moving to a more permanent living arrangement.
“It wasn’t your typical homeless situation in terms of someone on the street. Most of the people there had some type of income or resources,” Braddick said.
