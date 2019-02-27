Coroner IDs victim in deadly Murrells Inlet condo fire

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The identity of the man killed in a fire Monday morning in Murrells Inlet has been released.
The Georgetown County Coroner said Jacob Brandon Elliott, 30, died from asphyxia due to carbon monoxide. Crews said the man’s dog also died in the fire.
Crews responded to the fire around 4:20 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Highway 17 Business.
The fire chief said the fire was coming from the back of the condo building when firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.