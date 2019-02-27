Casey Watson bio

During her senior year at Troy University, Casey was hired as a full-time reporter at ABC News affiliate WDHN News in Dothan, AL as a multimedia journalist. Over her year at WDHN, Casey became an anchor and digital media specialist, overseeing social and digital media. Casey says that she is most proud of her investigative coverage on Honey Suckle Middle School, the Ulysses Wilkerson Jr. case, and the opportunity to cover stories on the history of Army aviation.