Casey Watson bio

Casey Watson moved from “Sweet Home Alabama” to join the WMBF News team in August 2018 as a digital content producer.
Born and raised in South Alabama, Casey decided to attend Troy University to study journalism. She graduated in May 2018 with a bachelor of science in multimedia journalism and a minor in public relations.
Casey was a student-athlete on the Troy University Rodeo team for two years as a barrel racer. Spending much of her life as a rodeo athlete traveling from state to state, Casey often spoke with media and appeared on morning and noon shows to promote events. She realized through this that she wanted to pursue a career in journalism.
During her senior year at Troy University, Casey was hired as a full-time reporter at ABC News affiliate WDHN News in Dothan, AL as a multimedia journalist. Over her year at WDHN, Casey became an anchor and digital media specialist, overseeing social and digital media. Casey says that she is most proud of her investigative coverage on Honey Suckle Middle School, the Ulysses Wilkerson Jr. case, and the opportunity to cover stories on the history of Army aviation.
When Casey is not working, you can find her at a coffee shop, on the beach, or discovering what the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have to offer.
Casey welcomes any of your questions or story ideas and you can email her at cwatson@wmbfnews.com
