BOLO: Police release photos of vehicle in connection to shooting investigation

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police released photos Wednesday of a vehicle that could be connected to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
The photos are that of a black, or dark in color, two-door vehicle with a sun roof.
The driver or owner of the vehicle in the photos is wanted for questioning in the shooting that happened in the 100 block of West Liberty Street, officials said.
Officers were called to the area around 6:49 p.m. Tuesday after someone fired shots into a home.
Once on scene, officers found one person was hurt after someone fired shots into the home.
Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle in the photos is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-319 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
