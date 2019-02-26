Voters expect close race in highly contentious FSD1 referendum vote

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Voters in Florence County will decide on Tuesday whether to put $198 million toward improvements to schools.
Many voters are split on whether to vote yes or no. Signs for each side line neighborhoods and businesses in Florence.
Voters on both sides agree they believe the race will be tight, regardless of which side wins.
The main argument from people who plan on voting has to do with improving schools for students.
“We’ve got 3,000 students that currently sit in mobile units,” Chairman of the Students First Committee Robert LeMaster said. “We’ve got security issues. We’ve got buildings that are far too old for us to expect to have successful results in our school district.”
Elijah Jones, on the other hand, is an example of someone on the “Vote No” side.
While he acknowledges there’s a problem, he said the referendum isn’t specific enough.
“It’s not even clearly listing out what projects it’s going for,” Elijah Jones said. “It gives the board that flexibility, and that scares me, because the current board has us in the position we’re in.”
LeMaster said voters need to learn from the past.
“We haven’t passed a referendum to give funding to our schools in over 25 years,” LeMaster said. “The last time it was attempted was 12 years ago, and we said no then, and that’s what got us to where we are now. And I believe if we say no again, I believe we’re just going to continue to dig this hole deeper and deeper.”
But Jones said voters need to be careful.
“We aren’t fixing how the money is appropriated and where it’s put and making sure that it goes to the projects that it’s outlined to go for,” Jones said.
WMBF News will have the results of the referendum posted as soon as they become available.
